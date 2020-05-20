State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 214.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.18% of Getty Realty worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 97.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,131,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087 over the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Getty Realty Profile

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.