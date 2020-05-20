ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of ViaSat worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.18.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

