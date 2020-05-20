Aperio Group LLC Acquires 258,539 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258,539 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

TWO stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.