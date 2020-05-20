Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.