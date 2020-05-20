New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.68 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

