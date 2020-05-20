Short Interest in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Rises By 67.0%

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWMC. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trans World Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trans World Entertainment by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trans World Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWMC opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Trans World Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Trans World Entertainment Company Profile

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

