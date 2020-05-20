FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FSK opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,257.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,560 shares of company stock valued at $283,285 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,396,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,390,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

