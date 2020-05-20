American International Group Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of BOX worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 324.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 87.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after buying an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in BOX by 76.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.21.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

