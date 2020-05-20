American International Group Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of BOX worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 324.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 87.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after buying an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in BOX by 76.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.21.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: Net Income

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
American International Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
American International Group Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of Box Inc
American International Group Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of Box Inc
Installed Building Products Inc Shares Sold by KBC Group NV
Installed Building Products Inc Shares Sold by KBC Group NV
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,993 Shares of Columbia Sportswear
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,993 Shares of Columbia Sportswear
News Corp Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.
News Corp Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.
BlackRock Inc. Sells 194,191 Shares of Regenxbio Inc
BlackRock Inc. Sells 194,191 Shares of Regenxbio Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report