Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 90.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

