Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,993 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 273.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.7% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 65.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

