News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in News by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

