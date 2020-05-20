BlackRock Inc. Has $164.15 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,348 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.02% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $164,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 462,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 264,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

