First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

