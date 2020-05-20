Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.15. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,373.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

