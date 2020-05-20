Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 36,532 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,532 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,245,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $23,288,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.