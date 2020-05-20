salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $210.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.34. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,778 shares of company stock valued at $65,745,483. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.