Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) to post sales of $43.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year sales of $213.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.70 million to $261.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.77 million, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $235.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amplify Energy.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPY opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $48.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.