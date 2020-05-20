VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.06

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 1818711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,730,000 after buying an additional 7,504,076 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $113,303,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,228,000 after buying an additional 3,812,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 21,609.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,534,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,330,000 after buying an additional 3,518,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,257.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after buying an additional 1,580,468 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

