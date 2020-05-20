Morgan Stanley Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $125.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $19,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
