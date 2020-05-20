Morgan Stanley Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $125.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.13. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $19,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

