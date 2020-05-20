Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

DG stock opened at $181.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $118.26 and a 12 month high of $185.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

