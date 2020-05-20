Goldman Sachs Group Boosts JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $59.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $56.50.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

