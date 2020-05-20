Goldman Sachs Group Boosts JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $59.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.
JD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.
Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $56.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
