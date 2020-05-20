Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.68

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after buying an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,890 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

