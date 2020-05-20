Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8,842.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,842 ($116.31) and last traded at GBX 8,674 ($114.10), with a volume of 63070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,632 ($113.55).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,110 ($119.84) to GBX 8,800 ($115.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.56) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,700 ($127.60) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,901.89 ($117.10).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,684.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

