Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.08

Shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMAB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.09 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Phoenix Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.93 price target for the company.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($17.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.