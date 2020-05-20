Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.96), with a volume of 3486779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.82).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.92. The firm has a market cap of $304.69 million and a PE ratio of -15.92.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

