T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.53

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.53 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 307724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

