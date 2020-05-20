Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.83

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 1237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

