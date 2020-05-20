Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.83

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 1237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43.
About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.
