First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.48

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.48 and last traded at $157.06, with a volume of 24008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

