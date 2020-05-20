Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.92

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 3561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,841.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

