Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.04

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 220043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 8,332 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $141,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,166 shares in the company, valued at $70,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,330 shares of company stock worth $1,078,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

