Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $205.67

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.67 and last traded at $200.71, with a volume of 120288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149 over the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.