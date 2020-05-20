Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $351.86

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $351.86 and last traded at $347.61, with a volume of 16945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.92.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

