Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Jared F. Sine Sells 6,230 Shares

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

