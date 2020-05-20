Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CFO David Barter Sells 13,027 Shares of Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $424,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MODN stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.