ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $452,844.00 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $452,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,327,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, David Schneider sold 3,738 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.45, for a total transaction of $1,366,052.10.

NYSE NOW opened at $382.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $389.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

