Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 43,686 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $439,044.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd alerts:

On Thursday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 80,511 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $785,787.36.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,038 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $197,173.92.

On Friday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 154,980 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,543,600.80.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,976 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $205,774.56.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,476 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $204,236.76.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,960 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $601,331.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $43,565.28.

Shares of NHS opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 9.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 46.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.