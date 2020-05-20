Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) CEO Thomas F. Karam Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 287,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

