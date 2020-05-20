Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe Sells 4,931 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LITE opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,860,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $42,746,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,111,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $27,725,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

