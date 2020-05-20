Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$288,480.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.02, for a total transaction of C$288,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$880,284.70.

TSE AGI opened at C$11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 69.18. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$12.19.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.