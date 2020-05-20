Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $6,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00.

TWLO stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $197.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

