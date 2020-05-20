Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.30.

FB stock opened at $216.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $607.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

