New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.83% of John Bean Technologies worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 411.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JBT opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

