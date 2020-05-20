New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.83 Million Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $309,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,665.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,806 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

