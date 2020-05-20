New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.86 Million Stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,346 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Avangrid worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $5,986,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

