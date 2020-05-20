New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Hologic worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.