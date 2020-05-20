New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 700 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 598.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

