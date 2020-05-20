New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of W W Grainger worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 598.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 127,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,092,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,906,000 after buying an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

GWW stock opened at $286.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.07.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.