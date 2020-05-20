New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.23 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,331 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after acquiring an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 216,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

