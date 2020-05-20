Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 11.99. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

