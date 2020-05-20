Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.22. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,673,703. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.